(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s prime minister warned that Russia may attempt to block the more than 300-mile border it shares with Ukraine, where tens of thousands of people have been fleeing the war.

“We have to act quickly because Russia is threatening a cut-off attack,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a meeting with ambassadors in Warsaw on Monday, saying such a move would take place within Ukraine. “Already there are threats of an attack from the north, from the side of Belarus, on that part of western Ukraine where the refugee movement is accumulating.”

Morawiecki didn’t provide any detailed intelligence to back up his claim. Such a scenario would not involve an attack on Poland, a NATO member.

Poland has become the main destination for Ukrainians since the Russian invasion began, with more than 300,000 people crossing over into the country since Thursday. That flow may increase to as many 100,000 per day, the prime minister said.

The European Union’s largest eastern member has offered to serve as a logistics hub for the bloc’s assistance for Ukraine. On Monday, Hungary said that it would block the transit of lethal weapons to Ukraine via its territory.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.