(Bloomberg) -- Poland is considering a return to the Japanese debt market this year after a decade-long break in a bid to diversify its funding.

Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska told Bloomberg TV in Davos that Poland is bulking up its presence in international debt markets, having offered bonds in euros and dollars last year. Poland boosted spending on refugees from Ukraine, energy subsidies and the military at a time local yields are surging, increasing the role of foreign debt.

“After the pandemic we have returned to very intensive talks with investors, also to roadshows, because meeting online is not the same as meeting in person,” Rzeczkowska said on Thursday. “We would like to be present in US dollar and euro markets, but I don’t know exactly when. Maybe the Japanese yen, but we will see.”

Poland used to be a regular visitor to Japan’s debt market until 2013, when it last sold so-called Samurai bonds. It has seven yen-denominated bonds still outstanding, with the nearest one coming due in 2026, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Poland spent the equivalent of 1.3% of its economic output last year helping Ukrainian refugees, of which almost 2 million chose to stay in Poland after the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Rzeczkowska said.

While defense and energy security remain priorities, the administration isn’t planning a spending spree before a general election in the fall, according to the minister.

“With a lot of challenges, we have to be very careful about additional spending,” Rzeczkowska said.

