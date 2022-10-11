(Bloomberg) -- The Polish government proposed capping the electricity costs for local governments and small companies in an attempt to prevent the energy crisis from spreading to cities, hospitals and schools before next year’s general election.

The proposal unveiled by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday will set the maximum power price for municipalities and small- and medium-sized firms next year at 785 zloty ($157) a megawatt hour. That’s much below the level several cities said they were asked to pay in recent weeks.

Separately, the government wants to introduce a revenue cap on the wholesale energy market targeting utilities, a mechanism which would be the main source of financing of the price limit. The price that power groups would be able to charge at the market would be based on their costs, a “reasonable” margin as well as additional funds needed for investments, according to Climate Minister Anna Moskwa.

The government is caving in to pressures from local governments that have accused Morawiecki of not doing enough to help them contain the price surge. The ruling party has seen a drop in support in recent polls and is seeking to postpone local election until 2024.

Radom, about 62 miles south of Warsaw, said it was offered to buy electricity for next year for 10-times the price from 2022. The proposal for the western city of Poznan exceeded the 2022 level by 370%. The bill for Warsaw will more than double to 950 million zloty. Local government officials took to the streets in Warsaw on Friday to protest the hikes.

Weak Zloty

The government’s plan to cap energy costs should also help curb inflation, which accelerated to 17.2% in September, the highest level in almost 26 years.

“This should anchor inflation and limit its growth, while increasing predictability for companies,” Pawel Borys, head of state development fund PFR SA, said in an interview on Tuesday.

According to him, Poland’s electricity price would be one of the lowest in Europe, which should lead to inflation slowdown from the second quarter, while keeping the economy growing at 1% to 2% next year.

“That would mean a scenario of soft landing, instead of recession,” Borys said. “However, the zloty exchange rate is still a risk as a further currency weakening is negative and pushes inflation up.”

(Updates with comments from a top official in the ultimate paragraph.)

