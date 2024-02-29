Feb 29, 2024
Poland Will Analyze Whether to Ban Russian Food Imports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Poland will “thoroughly” analyze the impact of Latvia’s decision to ban Russian food imports and doesn’t rule out taking appropriate steps itself, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Tusk plans to discuss the issue at a meeting with protesting farmers later on Thursday as the problem of oversupply and “unequal” competition doesn’t solely stem from trade with Ukraine but also from exports from Russia and Belarus, he told reporters in Warsaw after meeting his Latvian counterpart Evika Silina.
The Polish and Latvian premiers have agreed to join forces to convince European leaders to take action on food imports from the east.
--With assistance from Aaron Eglitis.
