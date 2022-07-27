(Bloomberg) -- This year’s spending by private citizens and authorities in Poland to support Ukrainian refugees will exceed 25 billion zloty ($5.3 billion), or almost 1% of the country’s economic output, a state-affiliated think tank estimated.

Poles spent as much as 10 billion zloty on aid in the first three months since the war began, survey results released by Polish Economic Institute on Wednesday showed. The government and local authorities have earmarked around 15.9 billion zloty on social benefits, health care and education for refugees in 2022, according to PIE.

More than 2 million Ukrainians have settled in Poland since Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, leading to a massive outpouring of support from private citizens, many of whom accepted refugees to stay in their homes.

PIE’s research, based on a survey of 2,200 adults and carried out between April 25 and May 19, shows 70% of Poles took part in the relief effort.

As the war drags on, the number of people being involved in helping refugees has decreased to 57% at the start of May. A growing sense of fatigue -- the arrival of refugees is leading to a surge in rents and straining schools -- means the state will have even bigger role to play in the future, PIE said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.