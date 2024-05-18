(Bloomberg) -- Poland outlined a 10-billion zloty ($2.55 billion) investment in strengthening its borders with Russia and Belarus to deter potential aggression.

The plan, dubbed “East Shield,” will include the construction of new fortifications, fences, changes in landforms and special forestation along 400 kilometers (249 miles) of land border, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday. He said the government has already started work on the projects.

“We want our border to be safe during peace and be impassable during war,” Tusk said at at military event in Krakow commemorating the anniversary of the battle of Monte Cassino in Italy during WWII.

The move comes amid another wave of illegal migrant crossings from Belarus who haven’t been fully deterred by a 5.5-meter (18-foot) fence the previous administration built in 2022.

Security and the risk of Russian interference has become the main topic Poland’s ruling coalition has raised in its campaign ahead of European Parliament elections next month.

Tusk also expects the European Investment Bank to announce 500 million zloty of funding for country’s spending in satellite monitoring tools on Monday. The system is expected to become part of a European Iron Dome-like air defense system that Poland has argued for.

The premier also said he’ll announce government actions against sabotage and diversion risk from Russia in the upcoming week. It follows a spy scandal in which a local judge fled to Belarus, as well as a series of large fires. “Poland will be merciless to those who seek destabilization of our country,” Tusk said.

