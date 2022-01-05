(Bloomberg) -- Poland won’t tame the spiraling inflation at all costs, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said as he defended the timing of rate hikes.

Speaking a day after the panel he chairs raised the main rate to the highest level since 2014, he told reporters the bank was trying to avoid a jump in unemployment and keep the economy strong.

Glapinski, who resisted calls to start raising rates for most of 2021, has faced mounting criticism from the opposition for letting inflation surge to its highest in more than two decades. He’s seeking reappointment for a second, six-year term in the middle of this year.

He pivoted in recent months, warning just last week that spiraling inflation could become more permanent and will likely peak in June.

Surging prices are also turning into a major headache for the ruling party, which backed Glapinski for the job. The government has cut taxes on fuels and gas and is offering subsidies for low-earners against rising energy costs.

