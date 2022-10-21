(Bloomberg) -- Poland is painfully finding out what happens when investors start to fear that policy makers are turning their backs on inflation to keep the economy humming for next year’s election.

Its government bond yields are rising faster than anywhere else in the world. In the past month, the 10-year yield jumped by a whopping 2.3 percentage points to a two-decade high of 8.53%.

The selloff accelerated after a surprise central bank decision to keep rates unchanged despite surging inflation. The move shook confidence in policy makers’ willingness to tackle price growth, especially as the government is boosting spending on everything from energy subsidies to social handouts and the military before an election due in about a year.

Scrutiny over Poland’s economic policies is rising as the era of easy money ends across the financial world, shaking up even developed debt markets like the UK’s. Regional peer Hungary last week ordered an emergency rate hike to rescue its sinking currency, leaving Poland looking more isolated with its dovish rate stance and higher state spending.

“Loose fiscal policy together with loose monetary policy is the worst combination,” said Viktor Szabo, a London-based money manager at abrdn Plc, who has an underweight position in Poland’s local- and hard-currency debt. “Poland’s policy mix is absolutely inappropriate for the current environment, bad for markets, bad for inflation.”

The bond market woes follow losses for Polish stock investors. Warsaw’s WIG20 index has dropped 38% this year, more than any other primary equity gauge tracked by Bloomberg, while the zloty has weakened 4% against the euro and 17% to the dollar.

In another sign of growing fiscal risk, investors are demanding the most extra yield since 2009 to hold Polish government bonds over similar tenor interest-rate swaps. The two instruments should theoretically move in lockstep, with the additional yield reflecting repayment risk.

Poland’s economic data paint a grim picture: 17.2% inflation, double-digit negative real interest rates and a bulging twin fiscal and current-account deficit. Growth in the $674 billion economy hinges on demand from Germany and the euro region, which may soon tip into recession.

Meanwhile, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski has applauded government spending initiatives, even though they are set to feed price growth, and he’s engaged in a conflict with fellow Monetary Policy Council members who are demanding more rate hikes to zap inflation.

“Things have gotten crazy,” said Wojciech Stepien, a Warsaw-based analyst at BNP Paribas SA. “The October meeting of the Monetary Policy Council was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Cloudy Outlook

Poland’s fiscal policy is also losing transparency, according to critics, with increased amount of spending being shifted off the national budget to state agencies.

Bank of America analyst Mai Doan is “worried about aggressive fiscal expansion next year,” forecasting in a note this month that Poland’s general government deficit may increase to as much as 7% of gross domestic product, instead of the 4.5% projected in the latest plan.

Years of contentious court overhauls, which the European Union said infringe on the bloc’s rule-of-law standards, are also affecting the government’s ability to tap funds from Brussels.

The bloc’s executive suggested this week that Poland may lose out on as much as 75 billion euros ($73 billion) in funds on top of the 35.4 billion euros in post-pandemic aid, which has already been halted.

Even if Poland ultimately receives some if not most of the money, it may need to boost debt issuance over the coming quarters to finance programs awaiting EU funds. The 2023 budget draft envisages spending 66 billion zloty ($13.5 billion) on debt servicing, up 154% from this year.

To be sure, Poland’s debt-to-GDP ratio of around 50% is low compared with peers, according to S&P Global Ratings. The company kept the sovereign’s rating at A- and outlook neutral on Sept. 30, while saying that the cabinet has “some headroom” to increase spending next year.

Asked for a comment, the Finance Ministry said the budget’s liquidity position is “very good” with a cash cushion of around 130 billion zloty as of Sept. 30. On Thursday it sold 5.3 billion zloty in local bonds, below a self-set auction ceiling of 6 billion zloty.

Nevertheless, the incentive to spend more before the general elections is high. Opinion polls show support for the ruling Law & Justice party has declined amid the cost-of-living crisis, suggesting a tight race against the opposition parties, which have less confrontational stance against the EU.

“Law & Justice still has work to do and they will continue to roll out fiscal measures,” abrdn’s Szabo said. “That goes against monetary policy, which isn’t tight enough. We’re in an environment where you can’t commit policy mistakes.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.