(Bloomberg) -- Polar Asset Management Partners’ Paul Sabourin will retake the role of sole chief investment officer after returns for the company’s flagship $5.2 billion fund lagged behind its market indexes.

“Before we look forward, I need to acknowledge that, over the last 24 months, the returns we have generated for our clients have not met our expectations,” Sabourin said in a letter to investors that was seen by Bloomberg News. “Great risk takers can generate attractive returns in all markets – this time should not be any different.”

Co-Chief Investment Officer Abdalla Ruken is departing after 16 years at the firm, according to Sabourin, who had the role of sole CIO before Ruken started taking on some of his responsibility in early 2019.

The Polar Multi-Strategy Fund posted a modest gain in the third quarter, bringing returns to 3.7% since the beginning of the year, according to a quarterly update seen by Bloomberg News. That trailed well behind the S&P 500 Total Return Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index, according to the update.

The current market backdrop could present opportunities across allocations for Polar’s multi-strategy fund, Sabourin said. “I would be remiss not to be there with our team for the opportunity to deliver great risk-adjusted returns for our clients,” he said.

The Toronto-based firm, which manages around $7 billion of assets, declined to comment.

--With assistance from Hema Parmar.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.