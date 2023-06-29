(Bloomberg) -- Polestar Automotive Holding UK Plc plans to use Tesla Inc.’s charging port in its future electric vehicles, making it the fifth automaker to embrace what could become the new standard in the US.

Embracing Tesla’s North American Charging Standard will get Polestar drivers access to Tesla’s Superchargers in the US and Canada under the deal announced Thursday. The carmaker founded by Volvo Car AB and its Chinese parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. will equip models sold in the region with the NACS port from 2025.

The agreement bolsters Tesla’s efforts to make NACS the dominant plug and port in the US after Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Rivian Automotive Inc. and Volvo Car announced agreements with the Elon Musk-led company in recent weeks. Tesla’s charging network is widely seen as being more reliable than others that have used the Combined Charging System, or CCS.

Read More: Tesla’s Charging Network Is Proving to Be Its Shrewdest Product

Adapters to allow existing Polestar customers to access Tesla’s network are expected in mid-2024, the company said in a statement. Its models with NACS ports will come with CCS adapters to maintain compatibility.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.