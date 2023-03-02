(Bloomberg) -- Polestar Automotive Holding UK Plc exceeded its delivery targets in 2022, setting it apart from a range of electric-vehicle startups that have struggled to hit their goals.

The luxury-EV maker, which was spun out of Volvo Car AB, surpassed its full-year target of 50,000 deliveries by a margin of 1,491 vehicles, it said Thursday. Polestar aims to make about 80,000 cars in 2023.

“We managed over the last two years to really establish that global footprint of 27 markets that are up and running,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Ingenlath said in an interview. “That’s a big differentiator compared to a lot of the EV startups.”

Over the past weeks multiple EV manufacturers, including Rivian Automotive Inc., Lucid Group Inc., Nikola Corp. and Lordstown Motors Corp, reported deliveries that fell well short of their original goals for 2022.

Polestar’s revenue jumped 67% to $985 million in the quarter while the company’s operating loss decreased to $205 million. The gross margin reached 6.3%.

Ingenlath said the forecast for 2023 “remains doable,” predominantly driven by sales of the Polestar 2. Gross margins are expected to remain broadly in line with 2022, with “volume and product mix supporting margin progression later in the year.”

The CEO said he remained confident that Polestar, which “never had the ambition to go for the mass market,” would not be pressured into a price war with Tesla Inc.

“In the premium segment it’s all about desirability and having a product that people really want,” Ingenlath said.

Capital Raising

The company remains “on track” in terms of liquidity, though with a roughly $1 billion cash balance at the end of year, it will explore raising more capital this year, Chief Financial Officer Johan Malmqvist said in the interview.

“We’ve recognized that we are going to need a combination of both debt and equity,” Malmqvist said without elaborating on the expected timing or amount. “It’s very much a function of the market, the risk appetite, what makes most sense in regards to cost of funding, but also certainty of execution. So that’s a bit fluid.”

In November, the company secured $1.6 billion in funding from its two main shareholders, Volvo Cars and PSD Investment Ltd., controlled by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu. Polestar, which started trading on Nasdaq last year following a reverse merger, has a limited free float of 12%.

“The preference from a free float perspective is obviously to issue more equity, but that’s only one consideration,” Malmqvist said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.