(Bloomberg) -- Police have arrested a Swede tied to last week’s bombing of a tax agency in the Danish capital.

The suspect is a 22-year-old man, according to Ritzau. Police in Sweden and Denmark have also issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old Swede thought to be linked to the attack.

The explosion ripped off the facade of Denmark’s tax agency and injured one person. The attack, which took place last Tuesday, has been characterized as a deliberate act by Danish authorities.

