(Bloomberg) -- Police arrested an armed man on the grounds surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s residence, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

“At approximately 6:40 this morning, an armed man was able to access the grounds of 1 Sussex Drive. The Prime Minister and the Governor General were not present at the moment of the incident,” said the police force in a tweet.

Trudeau and his family live in a residence known as Rideau Cottage at 1 Sussex Drive in Ottawa. The usual residence of a Canadian leader, at 24 Sussex Drive, is in poor repair.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.