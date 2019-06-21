(Bloomberg) -- Police were called early Friday morning to the London apartment that Boris Johnson, the favorite to succeed Theresa May as British prime minister, shares with his partner Carrie Symonds, after a neighbor reported an altercation.

“At 00:24hrs on Friday, June 21, police responded to a call from a local resident,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbor. Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well. There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action.”

Johnson’s spokesman declined to comment. The Guardian reported that a neighbor had heard screaming, shouting and banging, and become worried.

Johnson left his second wife, Marina Wheeler, last year.

