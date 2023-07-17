Police in Ontario have charged five people who allegedly defrauded the provincial government through COVID-19 relief programs.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Monday that an investigation was opened into the five accused – one from Ottawa and four from Ajax – after the Ministry of Finance reviewed their applications and deemed them suspicious.

The OPP's Serious Fraud Unit investigated the cases and allege that the five accused "applied for various relief funding from the government through fictitious or ineligible businesses to receive payments into their bank accounts."

The grants in question include the Ontario Small Business Support Grant, the Property Tax Program and the Energy Cost Rebate Program.

A 50-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and disobeying a court order. Police say a warrant has been issued for his arrest after he allegedly failed to attend court on multiple occasions.

A 47-year old man, a 39-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, all from Ajax, have been charged with several offences, including fraud and possession of property obtained by a crime.

The accused from Ajax are expected to appear in court in August.