(Bloomberg) -- Two teenagers who are linked to an investigation into the Lapsus$ hackers have been charged by London police in connection with an investigation into hacking, and are in police custody.

The pair, aged 16 and 17, who can’t be identified because they are minors, will appear at a London court on Friday afternoon, according to the City of London Police.

This coincides with a police investigation into the Lapsus$ hacking gang, as Bloomberg has reported. The same police force arrested seven people in connection with the alleged hackers late last month.

Read more: U.K. Police Arrest 7 Related to Lapsus$ Hacks on Tech Firms

“Both teenagers have been charged with: three counts of unauthorized access to a computer with intent to impair the reliability of data; one count of fraud by false representation and one count of unauthorized access to a computer with intent to hinder access to data,” Detective Inspector Michael O’Sullivan said in the statement.

The 16-year-old has also been charged with a count of causing a computer to perform a function to secure unauthorized access to a program.

City of London Police declined to comment beyond their statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.