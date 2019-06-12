(Bloomberg) -- Mass protests that saw downtown Hong Kong choked by police barricades and tear gas Wednesday have largely dissipated as both sides brace for more unrest over controversial legislation that would for the first time allow extraditions to China.

Overnight, police began clearing several road blocks to reopen thoroughfares closed off as thousands of demonstrators converged on the Legislative Council, where debate on the bill was slated to begin. U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on the turmoil that left dozens injured, saying he was confident that Hong Kong and China would “work it out.”

Legislative Council President Andrew Leung, who postponed debate amid the protests, hasn’t yet said when proceedings would resume. The government temporarily closed its headquarters Thursday and Friday and MTR Corp. suspended services at Admiralty Station, serving the immediate area.

Here are the latest developments (all times Hong Kong):

Police Clear Streets (6:30 a.m.)

There were no signs of organized protests around Hong Kong government offices in Admiralty Thursday morning, save for masks, umbrellas and other things discarded during Wednesday’s demonstrations. Police had reopened several roads in the affected area including Harcourt Road and Queensway. Still, protesters could soon return, with Radio Television Hong Kong reporting that opponents of the bill have been asked to muster again at 7 a.m.

Government Complex Shut (6:08 a.m.)

The Hong Kong government said it would close Central Government Offices on Thursday and Friday, citing security concerns. Staff working there were advised not to go to the office and should work in accordance with contingency plans. All visits to the government headquarters will be postponed or canceled.

MTR Station Closed (5:55 a.m.)

Service at the metro station serving the government center and business district at the center of the protest zone in Admiralty has been suspended at the requested of the police, Radio Television Hong Kong reports.

U.S. Cautions ‘All Sides’ (2:09 a.m.)

A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department in Washington spoke out against the proposed legislation but encouraged “all sides” to avoid violence. “People are protesting as it relates to this proposed legislation because they don’t want to be subjugated to the Chinese as it relates to some of their fundamental rights,” Morgan Ortagus, the spokeswoman, said on Wednesday in Washington. “That framework puts at risk Hong Kong’s long-established status in international affairs.”

Trump Speaks (12:18 a.m.)

Trump said he was confident that Hong Kong and China would resolve their differences over the proposed extradition law. “I hope it all works out for China and for Hong Kong,” Trump said Wednesday during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House. “I’m sure they’ll be able to work it out.”

Protest Injuries (12:14 a.m.)

Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority confirmed that 72 people have been injured in the protests. At least 50 men and 22 women are being treated in seven public hospitals, according to a spokesperson.

Lam Urges Order (8:35 p.m., Wednesday)

In a brief video statement, the city’s leader urged a return to order. “I hope society will return to order quickly and no one gets hurts in riots again. I urge everyone who loves this place to stay away from violence,” she said, sounding resolute. “I believe Hong Kong as a civilized society, can use peaceful and rational methods to solve any problems.

