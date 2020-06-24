(Bloomberg) -- A majority of Americans believe that police are more likely to use deadly force against a Black person than a White person, according to a new nationwide poll, though there is a wide racial disparity. While 87% of Black respondents agreed with the statement, 48% of White respondents had such beliefs in the New York Times/Siena College poll. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate is headed toward a standoff over the reform of U.S. policing practices. Democrats are poised to block debate on a Republican plan they say is too narrow amid growing national unrest over racial injustice.

President Donald Trump aligned himself squarely with law enforcement in a speech to supporters in Arizona on Tuesday, abandoning sympathy for people protesting police brutality or its victims, as he sought to stabilize his re-election campaign. Tensions at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. escalated as protesters lit an American flag on fire.

Police comedy TV show ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ will scrap its first four episode scripts and start over to reflect recent events, USA Today reported. The FBI concluded that there was no hate crime against Black racer Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway, capping an episode that risked setting back Nascar’s efforts to improve its image. Louisville police fired one of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, saying he “wantonly and blindly” fired 10 shots into her apartment in March, AP reports.

Key Developments:

