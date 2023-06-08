(Bloomberg) -- Public trust in the police in England and Wales is “hanging by a thread” after a string of scandals involving serving officers and the low rate of offenders brought to justice, a damning report by the watchdog found.

The police service faces an “historic turning point” with little time to get the public back onside, Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said in the annual assessment, his first since taking the role last year. He also pointed to the withdrawal of neighborhood policing and a dysfunctional probation and court system as key factors.

Crime is emerging as a key issue for the general election expected next year. Both the opposition Labour Party and the governing Conservatives are trying to present themselves as the party of law and order. That’s typically the political ground occupied by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party, but having been in power since 2010, it faces a major challenge to persuade voters.

“The police are experiencing one of their biggest crises in living memory,” Cooke said in his report released Friday. “I can’t recall a time when the relationship between the police and the public was more strained than it is now. The public’s trust and confidence are unacceptably low. The fundamental principle of policing by consent, upon which the service is built, is at risk.”

Since 2014, the proportion of offenders facing court action has fallen by two-thirds, according to the report, a statistic that Cooke said reflected not that fewer crimes are being committed but that “fewer criminals are being caught.” The process of crime prevention is riddled with problems, he said, beginning with officers not even answering the phone or attending a crime scene.

Less than half of the public thought the police were doing a good job, a YouGov poll found in March 2023 — down from 75% three years ago. “The police are edging towards a tipping point where the balance of sentiment towards them is turning distinctly negative,” Cooke added.

He called for extra powers for the policing watchdog to be able to order changes in failing forces where inspectors found a significant risk to public safety, and to help in the selection and appointment of chief officers.

In her response, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the report shows policing needs “strong leaders, a greater focus on the basics and issues that matter most to the public – and to be more visible in communities.” The Home Office said it would consider its recommendations and respond in due course.

But Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said Cooke’s report is “truly damning about the state of policing after 13 years of Conservative government.” Police reforms, including action to lift standards and charge rates, are a key part of her poll-leading party’s pitch for power, she said.

