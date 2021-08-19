(Bloomberg) -- Police are investigating what they called a suspicious vehicle near the Capitol Thursday and evacuating staff from a House office building.

Capitol Police said on Twitter that they are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. A separate alert sent to staff at the library’s James Madison Memorial Building warned them to shelter in their offices, silence electronics and stay away from doors and windows.

The Associated Press, citing unnamed law enforcement officials, reported that police were investigating a possible explosive device in a pickup truck.

