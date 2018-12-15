(Bloomberg) -- Police arrested dozens of people in Paris and the surrounding area ahead of a fifth weekend of planned protests by the so-called Yellow Vest movement, BFM TV reported Saturday, citing police numbers. That compares with about 300 arrests made around the same time a week ago.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner warned on Friday that the demonstrations were attracting violent extremists from the political left and right, as well as looters.

“I would prefer an act of responsibility. For our police, for our shopkeepers, for our economy,” he said in an interview with Europe1 radio.

People across France have been donning high-visibility yellow vests for more than a month to express a range of grievances and demands. What started as traffic blockades has lead to serious violence in Paris. Despite some concessions from President Emmanuel Macron, the lack of a single policy goal among the yellow vests means at least some protests are likely to continue.

The French government said it would deploy 8,000 police officers in Paris on the weekend.

