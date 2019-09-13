(Bloomberg) -- Police in London arrested two people inside the perimeter of London’s Heathrow airport early Friday ahead of a planned climate-change protest at Europe’s busiest hub.

The men were held in the early hours “on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance in relation to operations at Heathrow,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Another five people were detained Thursday in preemptive raids.

Climate activists were planning to fly toy drones near Heathrow Friday as part of a campaign to draw attention to an expected increase in greenhouse gas emissions from a planned expansion of the airport. The Heathrow Pause group aimed to operate the craft inside the hub’s 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) exclusion zone.

Heathrow said Friday it’s working with police to ensure the airport will remain open “despite the threat of illegal protest activity.” Drone mitigation and detection systems were being used, it said.

Heathrow earlier this year overcame a legal attempt by environmental groups to block construction of a third runway that it says is needed to boost flights and compete with rival airports. Heathrow Pause had said it would give an hour’s notice before each drone protest, keep flights at a height of 6 feet, and avoid flight paths.

