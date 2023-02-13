(Bloomberg) -- A murder case involving the top ranks of Indonesia’s police has resulted in the court handing a death sentence to a formerly high-ranking police officer.

The South Jakarta court ruled Ferdy Sambo, the former police chief of internal affairs, guilty of the planned murder of junior police officer Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso said on Monday. The judge also found Sambo guilty of obstruction of justice.

Indonesian Senior Cop Quits as Public Anger Mounts Over Scandal

The sentencing marks the conclusion of a seven-month long scandal that has gripped the nation’s attention, with local news channels broadcasting the trial nearly everyday. The scandal is widely seen as a major setback for the national police force that has been trying to regain public trust following long-standing complaints of corruption and brutality.

The police were also heavily criticized for firing tear gas to break up a riot at a football match that triggered a deadly stampede that killed 125 people dead and left hundreds injured.

