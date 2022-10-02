(Bloomberg) --

Police in Sierra Leone ordered the mayor of Freetown, the West African nation’s capital, to appear at a meeting following the arrest of her aide, who was detained for allegedly inciting deadly violence earlier this year.

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said she’ll attend the meeting on Monday. She’s denied any involvement in the protests in August, which led to the deaths of at least 20 people.

Authorities in September arrested the aide, Sheku Turay, as he and the mayor were about to board a flight to attend the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers event in New York.

There have been simmering tensions between the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party and Aki-Sawyerr’s opposition All People’s Congress party as the nation heads toward an election in 2023.

President Julius Maada Bio blamed the opposition -- including Aki-Sawyerr-- for the deadly protests in August against the rising cost of living. Inflation accelerated to 29.5% in July, and the government’s high debt burden limited its ability to help subsidize costs for the nation’s 8 million people.

Aki-Sawyerr was among 15 winners of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Global Mayors Challenge this year for her proposal to tackle deforestation by using digital technologies to support tree maintenance in Freetown. Winners get $1 million grant to implement the projects over three years.

Bloomberg Philanthropies founder Michael Bloomberg is the majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News.

Local media have touted Aki-Sawyerr as a likely All People’s Congress vice-presidential candidate for next year’s election. Aki-Sawyerr said she’s keen to run for mayor again.

