(Bloomberg) -- Police are rethinking their approach as they look for the former head of Danske Bank in Estonia, after an operation focused on the area around his home yielded nothing and as fears mount that he may no longer be alive.

Aivar Rehe, who was the chief executive officer of the Danske branch at the center of a $220 billion money laundering scandal until he left in 2015, hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in greater Tallinn on Monday morning. Police say the 56-year-old, who was wearing a black jogging suit when he disappeared, may be in personal danger with suicide now a “likely” scenario.

A search in a wooded area around Rehe’s home was ended on Tuesday evening, Estonian police spokesman Kristjan Lukk said by phone. Local authorities are now reviewing maps of the search area “and will decide within the next few hours on whether we should go back to the area or if we should change the search tactics.” Lukk said the “more likely” outcome is that police will decide there’s “no point” in continuing to scan the area close to Rehe’s home.

The case has dominated Estonian media since the former executive disappeared at the beginning of the week. Known as a workaholic, Rehe joined the bank a year before its 2007 takeover by Danske, from a job at the Estonian Tax and Customs Board. He’s not a suspect in the laundering investigations and wasn’t among a group of Estonian bankers detained by police last year.

Valdo Poder, operations chief of the Northern Police Prefecture, told public broadcaster ERR on Tuesday evening, that Rehe’s “actions, domestic situation, and the information we have gathered from his family are suggesting that one of the more likely versions is that he may commit suicide.”

In an interview with local media in March, Rehe said that as the CEO of the Estonian branch, he naturally felt “responsible.” But he also said the unit had a “very normal daily” workflow. “Competent bodies inside and outside the bank did their job to the best of their knowledge,” he told Postimees.

Danske, which was ordered by Estonia’s regulator to leave the country earlier this year, is now the target of numerous criminal investigations, including in Denmark, Estonia and the U.S. Several of its former executives in Denmark have had preliminary criminal charges brought against them, including former group CEO Thomas Borgen.

