Police Say Five Victims Died in Sydney Stabbing, Attacker Killed

(Bloomberg) -- Six victims died in a stabbing incident at a Sydney mall on Saturday afternoon, while the attacker was shot dead by a police officer.

Authorities reiterated there was no indication the attack was an act of terrorism. There’s “no evidence we have recovered, no intelligence we have gathered, that would suggest that this was driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise,” Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said in a briefing Sunday morning.

Twelve people, including a nine-month-old child, remain in hospitals across Sydney with traumatic injuries.

The offender, who acted alone, was identified as a 40-year-old man, Joel Cauchi, from Australia’s Queensland state. He was known to police, although his motive remains unknown, they said. Authorities are continuing investigations into the circumstances, saying he may had suffered from mental health issues.

Footage on social media showed hundreds fleeing the Bondi Junction mall in the Australian city’s eastern suburbs.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended condolences to those affected via a post on X.

