Police Say They Used Pepper Spray to Clear Protesters for Trump

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Park Police acknowledged that its officers used smoke and irritating pepper agents to clear protesters outside the White House on Monday before President Donald Trump walked to a historic church that was damaged by arson.

The police agency, which patrols National Parks in Washington, D.C. including Lafayette Square across from the White House, said in a statement Tuesday that it began clearing protesters the previous evening after its officers were attacked.

“To curtail the violence that was underway, the USPP, following established policy, issued three warnings over a loudspeaker to alert demonstrators on H Street to evacuate the area,” the agency said in a statement. “Horse-mounted patrol, Civil Disturbance Units and additional personnel were used to clear the area. As many of the protestors became more combative, continued to throw projectiles, and attempted to grab officers’ weapons, officers then employed the use of smoke canisters and pepper balls.”

“No tear gas was used by USPP officers or other assisting law enforcement partners to close the area at Lafayette Park,” the agency said.

Witnesses in the park on Monday, including journalists covering the protests, described the demonstrators as peaceful and said police used rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang devices to clear them before Trump walked to St. John’s Episcopal Church on the north side of the square.

Tear gas is a colloquial term used to describe irritating crowd-control agents, including pepper spray.

