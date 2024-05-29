(Bloomberg) -- Belgian investigators conducted searches at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday morning over potential Russian interference.

The federal judicial police searched the office of a parliament employee as well as their home in Brussels, the federal prosecutors office said in a statement. A search of the employee’s office in the European Parliament in Strasbourg was also carried out at the request of the Belgian examining magistrate.

The searches are part of an investigation that started in April related to possible Russian interference, where members of the European Parliament were approached and paid to promote Russian propaganda via the Voice of Europe “news website,” according to the statement.

“There are indications that the European Parliament employee concerned played a significant role in this,” prosecutor spokesman Eric Van Duyse said in a statement.

The European Parliament’s press service said it can’t comment on an ongoing investigation but that the parliament fully cooperates with law enforcement and judicial authorities.

