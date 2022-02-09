(Bloomberg) -- Police in Canada’s capital have given notice they intend to start laying criminal charges against anyone blockading the city core, a potentially significant escalation in how authorities are handling a trucker protest over Covid-19 restrictions.

Hundreds of semis and other heavy vehicles have paralyzed Ottawa’s downtown for nearly two weeks, and police have been unable to end the demonstrations. With trucks packed in bumper-to-bumper along some major thoroughfares, city officials are struggling to find the heavy towing capacity needed to clear them out.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, police said they are now prepared to lay criminal charges of mischief on any driver who continues to block the streets, or anyone else seen giving assistance to the blockade, such as by carting in diesel fuel.

“Offense-related property, including vehicles, may be seized as part of the offense,” the police said. “The vehicles may be detained and, following a conviction, possibly forfeited.”

Police also said that anyone convicted could be denied entry to the U.S.

