(Bloomberg) -- Investigators tracked tips from the public Sunday into the cause of the devastating Boulder County, Colorado, wildfire after Xcel Energy Inc. found no evidence of downed power lines in the drought-parched grasslands at the base of the Rocky Mountains.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for one property but Sheriff Joe Pelle said there was no credible evidence as of Saturday into the cause of the 6,215-acre wind-whipped blaze that destroyed 991 buildings and left three people missing and presumed dead.

