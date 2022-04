Police Warn Lawmakers to Beware of ‘Aggressive’ Foxes at U.S. Capitol

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Capitol Police warn of several “aggressive fox encounters” on or near the U.S. Capitol grounds in a tweet.

In an alert to lawmakers Tuesday, USCP say individuals have been attacked or bitten by the animal.

“Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find,” Capitol Police say. Visitors are asked not to approach any foxes.

