(Bloomberg) -- An official in an Arizona county where armed activists have stood near ballot drop boxes said plain-clothes police will discreetly monitor voting sites on Election Day as concerns of violence mount.

In an interview with Bloomberg Radio’s Sound On, Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates told host Joe Mathieu that elections officials are working closely with local and federal law enforcement to ensure the election goes smoothly.

“We’re not going to turn this into a police state. When people come to the polling places, they shouldn’t expect -- and they will not find -- that we have uniformed officers everywhere, because that doesn’t send the right message either,” said Gates, a Republican.

Groups that echo former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election have called for volunteers to monitor ballot drop boxes, which are used heavily in Arizona. In some incidents, the untrained poll watchers have shown up with handguns and wearing tactical military gear, leading to concerns of voter intimidation.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi, a Trump appointee, barred one of the groups, Clean Elections USA, from coming close to drop boxes or yelling at voters using them or carrying weapons in the area around them.

In a statement last week, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Arizona indicated that some of the drop box incidents might lead to “federal felony charges” and said that poll-watching “acts which cross the line will not go unaddressed.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.