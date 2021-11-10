(Bloomberg) -- Markets face a more tactical and “lower-octane” phase of the global recovery, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which released its top cross-asset trade ideas heading into 2022.

The global economy over the coming year will be characterized by strong demand and constrained supply, the team including Zach Pandl and Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note. Divergence in the outlook for monetary policies and risks to China’s expansion are among other key themes.

Goldman strategists have previously flagged the rationale for higher allocations to stocks and cash than the historic norm as bonds struggle. They have a target of 4,900 for the S&P 500 next year -- about 5% up from current levels.

Among the trade ideas are shorting the Australian dollar versus Canada’s currency. That’s partly on a bullish view on oil and Australia’s exposure to metals prices and therefore downside risks to China’s economy. Australia is also expected to raise interest rates more slowly than Canada.

The Goldman team outlines the idea of buying U.S. dollar 5-year 5-year breakevens and going long on end-2023 copper and Brent oil contracts. In stocks, the recommendations include exposure to Mexican and Russian equities in U.S. dollars as well as going long on Egyptian shares.

The Mexican and Russian markets offer attractive valuations and a “relatively insulated macro backdrop,” the strategists wrote. Egypt has a “relatively high gearing to oil prices” when compared with regional peers, they added.

