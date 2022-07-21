Polio Case in New York State Is First for US Since 2013

(Bloomberg) -- New York State health officials reported the first polio case found in the US since 2013 in a patient living in Rockland County, north of New York City.

In a press release shared by Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, health officials are asking medical professionals and other health-care providers to be on high alert for more cases.

“Based on what we know about this case and polio in general, the Department of Health strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated or boosted with IPV polio vaccine as soon as possible,” State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in the statement.

State officials are working with the Rockland County Department of Health to make more polio vaccines available, county Health Commissioner Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said.

The polio vaccine was introduced in the US in 1955 with the last known naturally occurring case of the virus reported in 1979. New York health officials added that the most recent polio cases in the US were not wild strains, and the most recent was recorded by the CDC in 2013.

On its website, the CDC says that polio has been “eliminated from the United States thanks to widespread polio vaccination in this country,” adding that the virus has been brought into the US by outside travelers with the disease.

To view the source of this information click here

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.