(Bloomberg) -- New York State health officials say they have identified the polio virus in sewage water samples taken from two unique geographical locations in the New York City suburb of Orange county.

The samples were taken in June and July and indicate community spread, the state’s health department warned in a statement confirming their findings.

The agency added that the discovery of more presumed polio cases “underscore the urgency of every New York adult and child getting immunized against polio, especially those in the greater New York metropolitan area.”

In July, the health department confirmed a Polio case in a 20-year-old Rockland County man, marking the first new US case of the virus since 2013. Officials shortly after on August 1 announced Polio was discovered in June samples of Rockland County wastewater.

“Polio is a dangerous disease with potentially devastating consequences,” State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett said at the time. “Given how quickly polio can spread, now is the time for every adult, parent, and guardian to get themselves and their children vaccinated as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Polio Emerges in New York State, First US Case Since 2013 (1)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.