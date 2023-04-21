(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s record daily fines of €1 million ($1.1 million) were cut in half by the European Union’s top court in the latest twist in a long-running feud over the rule of law that prompted accusations of “blackmail” from Warsaw.

The EU Court of Justice on Friday said it slashed the daily fine to €500,000 following reforms done by Poland, but stopped short of annulling the penalty completely because the nation has failed to fully abide by earlier demands to dismantle a controversial overhaul of the judicial system.

The EU court slapped the record fine on Poland in 2021 following the government’s failure to dismantle a controversial regime for disciplining judges, seen by critics as a way to oust those who don’t back the populist Law & Justice party. Poland has so far failed to pay the fine, asking EU judges in March to annul or change the decision to impose the penalty.

“Poland has not demonstrated the complete and effective suspension of the provisions prohibiting national courts from verifying compliance with the EU’s requirements for an independent and impartial tribunal previously established by law, nor those allowing disciplinary proceedings against a judge who has carried out such verification,” the Luxembourg-based court said in a statement on the decision.

Still, the court said the measures taken by Poland “ensure, to a significant extent, the execution of the” 2021 order and that Poland has removed some of the powers the controversial panel had over judges.

Friday’s order found also that some of the measures taken “had the effect of strengthening the legal remedies available to judges who have been the subject of decisions by the disciplinary chamber,” according to the press release.

