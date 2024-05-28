(Bloomberg) -- Polish banks are planning to boost the attractiveness of settlements offered to foreign-currency mortgage takers to shorten legal battles after the saga has fueled legal provisions worth 60 billion zloty ($15.4 billion).

The Polish Bank Association is working on a new model for converting the mostly Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zloty, which will be more beneficial for clients, according to the lobby group’s chief Tadeusz Bialek. Details of the proposal, which is being discussed with regulators and the government, may be known in about a month, he said on Tuesday.

“Without speeding up the settlement process — given the already bursting courts — we face another 12 to 15 years of legal disputes to resolve the issue,” Bialek said. “We simply can’t afford it.”

The new model may envisage a reduction of the loan amount, Bialek said. Currently, so-called haircuts are only sometimes offered as part of individual negotiations with clients.

For years, many banks have effectively ignored complaints of clients whose monthly repayments ballooned after the franc appreciated against the zloty. Pro-consumer verdicts by the European Union’s top court opened a path to sue lenders over loan contracts deemed as “abusive,” forcing banks to boost provisions at the expense of higher profits.

Banks rolled out settlements after seeing that clients consistently win in courts. To make settlements more alluring, lenders offered lower interest after currency conversions, as well as haircuts.

This helped to increase the number of amicable agreements in the past several months, which currently total about 100,000 cases, according to bank data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, that’s less than the roughly 160,000 ongoing lawsuits, as the possibility of a loan-annulment verdict from the courts is still seen as a more attractive route for many clients.

“Banks can basically assume that the probability of losing cases in Polish courts is close to 100%,” said Lukasz Janczak, an analyst at Erste Group Bank AG. “In such a situation, making settlements more attractive seems to be an obvious attempt — although a rather belated one — to reduce costs and a natural tactical step for the sector.”

