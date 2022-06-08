(Bloomberg) -- Polish banks are under pressure to immediately write off the costs of mortgage payment holidays proposed by the government to protect borrowers from rapidly rising interest rates.

Auditors have told some lenders they will need to recognize the entire expected cost of moratoriums in a single quarter, even though the aid program is likely to be available to clients until the end of next year, according to two senior industry executives, who declined to be named because the discussions are private.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether this interpretation of the accounting rules will prevail, they said. If it does, the central bank has estimated lenders may face as much as 20 billion zloty ($4.7 billion) in provisioning if all mortgage borrowers decide to seek aid. That’s more than the double the industry’s 2021 profit, which would have to be written off as early as the second or third quarter of this year.

Painful Hikes

The grim scenario facing the industry is a consequence of a rapid rise in interest rates, which have left many mortgage borrowers with drastically higher monthly payments. Poland’s 407-billion-zloty mortgage market is dominated by variable-interest loans.

The central bank has raised rates by a total of 515 basis points since October and is expected to deliver another 75 basis points on Wednesday. The benchmark rate currently stands at 5.25%.

As the cost of paying off loans surges, banks have angered clients by being slow to raise interests on savings. The industry is on track to report record earnings this year.

In response to a growing public outcry, the government last month put forward a plan that would allow clients to suspend all payments on zloty mortgages for as long as four months each year. The legislative work is expected to end this week, allowing borrowers to start apply for moratoriums from July.

Poland is not the only country in the European Union’s east, where the authorities are trying to offset the impact of rising rates. In Romania, the government has presented a proposal to delay payments on mortgages for up to nine months. Hungary last year ordered a freeze on residential mortgage rates.

The interest in mortgage moratoriums in Poland may be big, potentially pushing some banks into a loss this year, Bank Pekao SA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Marcin Gadomski told PAP newswire on Wednesday. It’s possible the costs of the aid program will have to be recognized shortly after the law is adopted, he said.

The level of provisioning will depend on banks own assumptions about how many clients could eventually ask to get their payments suspended, according to executives. The government expects about half of all mortgage borrowers to seek aid, which would reduce bank earnings by 8 billion zloty.

