(Bloomberg) -- Polish banks may have reached the peak of benefits from the most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in the country’s history.

ING Bank Slaski SA became the first major Polish lender on Thursday to report a drop in adjusted net interest margin for the third quarter, while Bank Pekao SA expects the measure to decline in the coming quarters. Margins are pressured as banks compete for deposits by offering higher and higher rates, catching up with what they’ve been charging for loans.

“The era of easy earnings growth is ending,” said Michal Sobolewski, an analyst at BOS Bank SA. “It will be difficult for banks to find new profit drivers once monetary tightening is finally over.”

As most Polish loans carry variable rates, lenders have to date greatly benefited from a surge in the country’s key interest rate to 6.75% from near zero last year. The sector’s combined interest income rose 61% from last year to record 47.3 billion zloty ($9.8 billion) over the first eight months of 2022.

The extra revenue has helped lenders withstand one-off costs of zloty mortgage moratoriums that pushed the sector to a loss in the third quarter. It also helped offset higher provisions on legal risks from legacy Swiss-franc loans.

Higher Deposit Costs

Pekao said that clients started moving savings from overnight accounts to higher-interest term deposits. ING’s unit raised interest on its key saving account by around 50 basis points to some 1.5% over the last month, in a bid to keep clients from withdrawing funds.

Still, appetite for savings is limited as interest rates on savings are nowhere near inflation, which hit a 26-year high of 17.9% in October.

“The savings pie is not growing,” Slaski’s Chief Executive Officer Brunon Bartkiewicz said at an earnings call. “Most Poles perceive inflation as higher than official figures, and therefore they are tempted to spend rather than save.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.