(Bloomberg) -- Polish banks suffered a potential setback in a ruling by European Union judges weighing unfair terms in foreign-currency mortgages that left people across the nation struggling with spiraling repayments on their homes.

Unfair terms in such loan contracts “cannot be replaced by general provisions of Polish civil law,” the EU Court of Justice said in a ruling on Thursday that gives the final say in the controversy to national judges. If, once those unfair terms are removed, and the nature of the contract risks changing, “EU law does not preclude the annulment of those contracts.”

Valuations of Polish banks and the zloty currency have declined in past months due to risks stemming from the EU court decision. The country’s regulators have repeatedly played down concerns, while the government on Thursday said that it has tools to help banks deal with the impact of the ruling, if needed.

Thousands of Polish borrowers tempted by low interest Swiss franc mortgages more than a decade ago have sued for refunds after the depreciation of the zloty made their monthly repayments soar. They argued abusive terms in their contracts enabled the bank to set rates unilaterally in violation of the law.

“If after removal of the unfair terms, the nature of the main subject matter of those contracts is likely to alter, in that they would no longer be indexed to a foreign currency while remaining subject to an interest rate based on that currency rate, EU law does not preclude the annulment of those contracts,” EU judges said, according to a press release.

An adviser to the EU court in a non-binding opinion in May said while abusive clauses can’t be imposed on customers, local courts will have to decide in line with national law whether the whole contract can still be maintained once the illegal terms have been removed.

Should they annul the disputed contracts, Polish courts would then be required to find a method to settle financial claims by both sides, including monthly installments to banks in remaining years. Poland’s Supreme Court said in a report in August that such settlements should refer to the initial value of loan measured in zloty rather than to its current value.

