(Bloomberg) -- Polish banks suffered another defeat at the European Union’s top court over unfair terms in foreign-currency loans after judges said borrowers shouldn’t have to wade through piles of red tape to get back money they wrongly paid — and that lenders can’t slap them with extra interest or fee

The decision at the EU’s Court of Justice in Luxembourg is part of a decade-long saga that has led to more than 140,000 lawsuits in Polish courts by disgruntled mortgage holders over potentially “abusive” terms in their contracts, typically asking for annulment.

A Polish tribunal had sought the EU judges’ guidance on details how to proceed with disputes. According to the judgment, consumers aren’t obliged to follow special requirements — such as filing a declaration of intent that they don’t consent to the unfair term remaining effective — in order to benefit from legal protection. The EU court also said banks aren’t allowed to demand sums equivalent to the lost interest.

The judgment may shorten the time banks may claim back their capital on loans deemed to be unfair, as the limitation period for them may now start from the moment when clients’ complaints were filed. The EU tribunal also reiterated previous rulings depriving lenders of the right to seek any interest on fees on annulled loans, which may encourage more Poles to take their lender to court.

The row has triggered already almost 50 billion zloty ($12.5 billion) in provisions, weakening the valuations of Polish banks in the past. In the last year, Polish banks were able to offset mounting cost of legal disputes with record profits from high interest rates. They also began offering more attractive settlements to clients to reduce number of future court cases.

Read More: BNP Loses Fight Over Swiss Franc Home Loans That Turned Sour

Shares in MBank SA, the lender in Thursday’s dispute, dropped 3.1% in Warsaw trading. But the Polish Bank Association lobby group said the judgment didn’t specify the key issue of how to calculate limitation periods for bank and client claims, and so it in “no way changes” the situation of both groups. The association says that settlements are still the best way to solve the legal disputes in Poland.

A landmark ruling by EU’s top court in 2019 paved the way for the annulment of contracts that included unfair terms. Several rulings since have helped boost the position of affected consumers in local courts too.

At the heart of the issue is what seemed like a clever piece of financial engineering to sell more mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Assuming that the zloty would indefinitely maintain its value-increasing run, mortgage holders were offered home loans indexed to the Swiss franc, with the benefit of lower interest rates than mortgages in the local currency. Poland, which was dealing with a lack of homes, became most exposed in Europe.

The case is: C-140/22 mBank.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.