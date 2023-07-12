(Bloomberg) -- A signal from the Polish central bank that it may start cutting interest rates as early as September is starting to trickle down into the real economy.

The two interbank rates that serve as benchmarks for interest payments on most mortgage, corporate and consumer loans dropped, according to latest data from late Tuesday. The six-month Wibor rate is down 10 basis points and its three-month equivalent has declined three basis points.

Albeit the declines are minuscule in scale — especially compared with official interest rates which have been at 6.75% for nearly a year — they indicate some relief for borrowers after a period of speedy monetary tightening to help reduce Poland’s highest inflation rate this century.

The moves come after Governor Adam Glapinski unexpectedly announced on Friday that the central bank may cut rates by a quarter percentage point already at its next meeting, if inflation slows into single digits. Traders in the derivatives markets are betting on at least 1 percentage point in easing over the next six months.

“The guidance has solidified expectations for rate cuts,” said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Bank Pekao SA in Warsaw. “We should expect the cost of lending to decline further, giving more breathing space to borrowers.”

Most Poles have variable-rate mortgages and were hit hard by a steep rise in borrowing costs, when the central bank embarked on its year-long tightening cycle between October 2021 and September last year. The government offered payment holidays and is considering extending them to a limited group of borrowers next year.

At the same time, banks have come under fire for being slow to raise rates on deposits, which helped the industry post record profits in past months. In line with European Union regulations, the Wibor rates are due to be replaced from end-2024 by new benchmarks derived from the cost of overnight deposits for corporations.

Wibor rates are based on interbank lending rates.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.