Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski was caught on camera telling a woman how best to take advantage of the country’s mortgage “holiday,” and suggesting that interest rates may rise only once more, if at all.

A video posted on the YouTube channel of Agrounia, a group of farmer activists, showed Glapinski and his wife being approached by the woman and quizzed on how she can afford to repay a loan taken out two years ago, when borrowing costs were at a record low of 0.1%.

The central bank has since raised rates to 6.5% as inflation surged to the highest level in quarter of a century. The moves sparked a public outcry and prompted the government to adopt legislation that allows borrowers to suspend as many as eight monthly mortgage payments between August and the end of 2023.

Glapinski, dressed in faded jeans and a baseball cap, can be seen telling the woman that she can take a payment “holiday” that lasts for four months. The pair had a five minute, often heated exchange on a pier in the seaside resort of Sopot, northern Poland.

“You should then take one” holiday “every quarter next year and then rates will be lower,” he went on to say.

Glapinski has been vilified for allowing inflation to surge on his watch as the opposition tries to turn the cost-of-living crisis into the main focus of next year’s general election. The governor said earlier this month the central bank is close to the end of its rate-hiking cycle, but didn’t specify what policy makers were likely to do next.

“We currently have the highest interest rates and the highest inflation,” Glapinski can be heard telling the woman. “If there is going to be one more” rate increase “it’ll only be of 0.25” percentage point, he added.

A spokesperson for Agrounia told Bloomberg the video was recorded on Friday evening and that the woman was a small restaurant owner in Sopot, but couldn’t say whether the governor knew that he was being filmed. The central bank press office said the governor is on holiday and had no comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.