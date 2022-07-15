(Bloomberg) -- The zloty’s recent depreciation isn’t enough to delay inflation peak beyond the third quarter, Governor Adam Glapinski said, in a sign that the central bank is heading toward ending interest-rate increases later this year.

“The zloty weakening is obviously working against our monetary policy tightening,” he said in response to questions from Bloomberg News on Friday. “But this isn’t a significant enough impact to delay the peak of inflation” beyond the third quarter of this year.

As the economy shows signs of slowing sharply, the central bank governor last week sent the strongest signal yet that Poland is close to ending its monetary tightening cycle. He expects inflation to top out at around 16% if the government extends the current reduction in taxes on key goods from gas and fuels to food.

Yet the zloty’s slide to the weakest level since March has fanned concerns inflation may continue to accelerate and complicate the central bank’s task. One policy maker, Ludwik Kotecki, said this week the economy may slip into stagflation.

The zloty lost 2.3% against the euro this month, the fourth-steepest decline among emerging-market currencies. Glapinski has taken a relatively relaxed approach toward the exchange rate, in contrast with Czech central bank, which has been intervening heavily to defend the koruna.

“Currently, the zloty exchange rate is definitely weaker than the strong fundamentals of our economy would justify,” Glapinski said, blaming the currency’s weakness on global conditions such as the appreciation of the dollar. “However, such a situation shouldn’t last long and the zloty should strengthen, which would also be conducive to lowering inflation.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.