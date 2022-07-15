(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank filed a complaint against the leader of the main opposition party and one of its lawmakers, alleging they committed a crime by saying Governor Adam Glapinski was illegally re-appointed.

The move marks an escalation in a dispute between the governor and former European Council president Donald Tusk, who has repeatedly blamed him for the highest inflation in a quarter of a century. The cost-of-living crisis is turning into hot-button topic ahead of the next year’s general election.

Tusk said this month that there are legal opinions showing Glapinski shouldn’t have been appointed to his second six-year term and won’t stay on as governor if the opposition wins the ballot. Tomasz Siemoniak, a lawmaker, told the TVN24 news channel that “strong people will come and lead the governor out.”

The comments amount to “illegal threats” and may interfere with the functioning and the independence of the central bank, the National Bank of Poland said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.