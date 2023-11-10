(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank Governor Adam Glapinski warned the next ruling coalition against any attempts to oust him, saying he was ready for a potential legal fight.

During a hastily arranged news conference on Friday, Glapinski fended off what he described as attacks that seek to undermine him in order to force Poland to adopt the euro. He declined to say who was behind the alleged smear campaign.

The Civic Platform, which together with its opposition partners signed a pact on Friday to form the next coalition, had previously pledged to hold Glapinski accountable for what officials described as a failure to combat inflation and for undermining the central bank’s independence.

The governor would be suspended in his duties if parliament votes to probe him before a special tribunal for public officials. It would be like “playing with fire,” Glapinski said at the conference, where he was joined by the central bank’s management board.

“Strong international organizations would definitely react,” he said. The governor said he will notify the European Central Bank, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Glapinski has been courting controversy. His steep interest-rate cut in September blindsided investors and sparked a selloff in the zloty. The central bank surprised again on Wednesday, when it left borrowing costs unchanged. The governor subsequently adopted a more cautious tone on inflation, warning of potential risks from the next government’s fiscal plans.

Inflation has been above the central bank’s tolerance range since April 2021. The ruling Law & Justice party, which unexpectedly lost its parliamentary majority in the election, last year appointed Glapinski to his second, six-year term.

