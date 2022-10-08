(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Poland’s central bank is likely to discuss interest rate increases next month amid surging inflation, policy maker Ludwik Kotecki said in an interview with Polsat News.

Earlier this week, the National Bank of Poland unexpectedly left the benchmark rate at 6.75%, with Governor Adam Glapinski nonetheless saying the country has yet to call an end to its cycle of interest-rate increases.

The surprising move halted a yearlong tightening campaign that sparked anger among mortgage borrowers and concerns that the economy may slip into a recession.

The Monetary Policy Council will wait until the November inflation projection drafted by central bank economists to make up its mind, Kotecki said in the interview. The key rate should ultimately be higher than the current 6.75%, he added, as he expects inflation to accelerate to 20% in February from 17.2% in September.

“It will be a very important document. I think it will persuade the majority of the Council to think about rate hikes again,“ Kotecki told Polsat News.

Przemyslaw Litwiniuk, his fellow policy maker, told TVN24 late on Friday that rising inflation and a strong labor market in Poland “are not clear premises for halting monetary tightening.”

