(Bloomberg) -- The Polish central bank has been taught a lesson by the zloty’s slide in response to its bigger-than-predicted interest rate cut, according to Monetary Policy Council member Henryk Wnorowski.

The currency’s decline has been excessive and further weakening wouldn’t be desirable or warranted by Poland’s economic fundamentals, he told Bloomberg in an interview on Tuesday. The zloty tumbled the most since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year after the central bank blindsided investors with a 75 basis-point cut this month, drawing a rebuke from the government.

“The lesson from the exchange-rate reaction may suggest that there is now a greater need for more gradualism, rather than decisive action in monetary policy,” said Wnorowski, one of 10 members of the rate-setting MPC. “It’s obvious to me that this should be looked at and taken into account in the future.”

His comments echo remarks from central bank Governor Adam Glapinski, who told PAP news agency on Wednesday that the room for more rate cuts has narrowed substantially after this month’s easing. The MPC’s next policy meeting is on Oct. 3-4.

