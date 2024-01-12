(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank may consider raising interest rates or even start unwinding its bond purchases if the new government allows for the current inflation-curbing measures to expire in this first half of this year, according to Monetary Policy Council member Ireneusz Dabrowski.

The policymaker, who usually votes with Governor Adam Glapinski on the 10-person MPC, said the inflation outlook is uncertain because Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s cabinet is yet to decide whether to extend 0% value-added tax on food beyond March and to keep a cap on energy prices after June.

If the measures are allowed to lapse, policymakers may need to tighten policy, either by raising interest rates or by starting to unload Polish bonds purchased during the pandemic, an operation known as quantitative tightening, he said. The zloty pared loses after Dabrowski’s comments.

“Today, it’s difficult for me to say what instrument” the MPC will decide on, Dabrowski told Bloomberg in an interview. “Raising rates and quantitative tightening are the two sub-options.”

His remarks are the first indication that the central bank may be ready to pivot into raising interest rates after cutting them twice before Oct. 15 parliamentary election. Glapinski said this week that he doubted a hike will be needed after the MPC kept borrowing costs unchanged for a third month.

Bond Supply

The central bank bought 144 billion zloty ($36 billion) in Polish state-guaranteed debt, including 82 billion zloty of government bonds, during its pandemic-era quantitative easing program, which ended in 2021.

“In theory, the central bank can regulate liquidity in the market with these assets,” Dabrowski said. It’s too early to talk about details as the MPC will likely hold such discussions only in March or April, he added.

The unwinding of purchases would boost the supply of bonds on the market and could complicate the government’s stretched 2024 budget, with the fiscal deficit expected to exceed 5% of economic output for a second year running.

It would also further cool ties between the central bank and Tusk’s cabinet, which has accused Glapinski of engaging in political partisanship while in office, irregularities in the bank’s bond-buying program and failure to fight inflation. The governor has denied any wrongdoing.

The zloty pared loses on the tightening speculation, trading 0.1% weaker to the euro on the day as of 5 p.m. in Warsaw. The yield on 10-year Polish government bonds increased 2 basis points to 5.04% after the comments.

Asked about the potential scale rate moves, Dabrowski said: “Under normal conditions, monetary policy must be predictable. Therefore, in my opinion, radical changes in monetary policy should not be expected.” He said the panel could also keep borrowing costs flat or cut them, inflation allowing.

Despite slowing price growth, the MPC has kept its benchmark on hold at 5.75% since October’s general election ushered in a new government, replacing Glapinski’s populist allies who ruled Poland for the last eight years. This week, the governor said the central bank wasn’t currently in “any rate cycle,” signaling that more cuts as well as hikes were possible.

“We live in a world of greatly increased uncertainty” regarding inflation, Dabrowski said.“ March and April will be key in the fight against inflation.”

