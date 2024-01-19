Polish Central Banker Says Can’t Judge Now If Bond Sale Discussion Never Comes Up in Future

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s deputy central bank chief pushed back on speculation about potential bond sales, but said she won’t rule out such tightening measures in the future as uncertainty over inflation lingers.

Marta Kightley reinforced comments from the National Bank of Poland this week that policymakers aren’t discussing so-called quantitative tightening, as suggested by a member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council. At the same time, she said decisions are based on “changing conditions” in an environment in which risks of rising prices remain.

“We’re not discussing an active sale of bonds from our portfolio within the board,” Kightley said in an interview on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna this week. “However, I wouldn’t want to prejudge whether such a discussion would ever take place in the future.”

Comments by MPC member Ireneusz Dabrowski that the central bank may need to reverse course and tighten policy — either through increased rates or unloading government bonds horded during the pandemic — pushed up yields on Polish bonds. It prompted criticism from Dabrowski’s colleagues — Ludwik Kotecki called it “completely incomprehensible” — and a denial from the National Bank of Poland that any such quantitative tightening was being considered.

Kightley, who is not an MPC member but works closely with Governor Adam Glapinski, said that Dabrowski didn’t consult with the central bank’s management board over the comments.

The central bank deputy reiterated that no such discussion is taking place even as she declined to rule out quantitative tightening as an option for policymakers. For now, the central bank is allowing bonds in its portfolio to expire gradually, with the longest-term maturities expiring in 2030.

“Both buying and selling bonds are available tools at our disposal,” she said. “We however have chosen the passive path — and this decision isn’t changing, which means that the sale of bonds is not currently considered.”

Fight Over Glapinski

Kightley also weighed in on the simmering tension between Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government and Glapinski. The Constitutional Court ruled this month that the new administration can’t move forward with a plan to put Glapinski in front of a special tribunal under current rules.

The ruling “ends the discussion,” Kightley said, adding that the “attacks” undermine the central bank’s authority. “Investors perceive the court’s ruling as a confirmation of the governor’s strong mandate and his independence.”

But Tusk, whose allies have accused Glapinski of engaging in political partisanship in office and irregularities in bond purchases, has said the ruling is not binding — and that there is still scope to investigate. Glapinski has denied any wrongdoing.

A sale of bonds could stoke the tensions. Unwinding the central bank’s holdings would drive up the supply of bonds on the market, complicating the government’s already stretched 2024, with a deficit set to exceed 5% of economic output.

The central banker pointed to a rebate on the value-added tax on food expiring at the end of March and a cap on electricity bills potentially lifted at the end of June as risks for inflation. But price increases in the first two quarters may slip below the central bank’s forecast in November.

Current interest rates are at “a level which would bring inflation to the target in the mid-term,” she said, adding that the new government’s pledged wage increases won’t factor into consumer prices until next year.

(Updates with detail on tightening comments in fifth paragraph. An earlier version was correct to refer to quantitative tightening in the first sub-headline.)

